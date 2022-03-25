Hurst apartment fire breaks out as tenants are sleeping

Firefighters had to rescue tenants from an apartment fire in Hurst Friday morning.

The fire started around 6:30 a.m. at a complex on Precinct Line Road near West Pipeline Road.

Firefighters from North Richland Hills, along with Bedford, were there to help get the fire under control.

At one point, a crew had to pull a man who was trapped in his apartment to safety. He did not suffer any injuries.

Many of the residents were sleeping when the fire started.

One woman woke up to flames in her apartment.

"When I went to sleep again, I get to sleep really fast. So, I was sleeping again I feel the hot in my head and I feel like I couldn’t breathe. So, I wake up like really fast. And when I wake up, I see the fire in the back of my head," Alejandro Campo said.

She managed to get out safely with no injuries.

No one else was hurt.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

READ MORE:

Helicopter crashes, burst into flames in Rowlett

2 Denton police officers stabbed while trying to arrest sex offender

Advertisement

TikTok Orbeez Challenge causes panic at Royse City High School