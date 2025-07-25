Hunt County man accused of torturing dog

article

The Brief A Hunt County man, Eferm Robinson, was arrested for alleged severe animal abuse. The SPCA found the injured and emaciated dog after a video of abuse was shared. A civil custody hearing for the dog is scheduled for July 29, 2025.



A Hunt County man has been arrested after the SPCA allegedly found a dog in his possession that showed evidence of severe abuse.

Hunt County man accused of animal abuse

Eferm Robinson

What we know:

Eferm Robinson was arrested on Wednesday and charged with cruelty to non-livestock animals - torture. The SPCA says Robinson is believed to have caused unjustifiable pain and suffering to a dog in his care.

The dog was found as a result of a video shared with the SPCA of the animal being physically abused, after which their Animal Cruelty Investigations Unit responded to the complaint location.

The dog was found at Robinson's home, the SPCA said, where it had visible injuries, was significantly underweight and needed immediate medical attention. The dog was taken to an SPCA center to be evaluated and treated.

Once evaluated, the dog was reportedly found to have suffered blunt force trauma to the head, which appeared to have knocked out a tooth, and marks on its neck that the SPCA says were consistent with the dog being choked or retrained by the neck while it was beaten. The dog was also emaciated and showed signs of long-term neglect.

The Hunt County Sheriff's Office arrested Robinson, and he was booked into the jail on a $100,000 bond.

What they're saying:

"Acts of violence against animals often signal a broader threat to public safety. This is why taking animal abuse seriously isn’t just about protecting pets, it’s about protecting communities," said SPCA of Texas’ ACI Unit Chief Investigator Courtney Burns, CAWA. "We are grateful to the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office for responding swiftly and working closely with us to pursue justice—for this dog and for the safety of the public."

What's next:

The civil hearing for the animal’s custody is scheduled for Tuesday, July 29, 2025, at 10:30 a.m., at the Hunt County Justice of the Peace Precinct 1, Place 2 courthouse in Greenville, Texas, Judge Sheila D. Linden presiding.