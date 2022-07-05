Hundreds of applicants expected to have records cleared at Dallas County expunction expo

Dallas County DA John Creuzot expects more than 1,000 people will sign up to have their criminal records cleared and a chance in some cases to begin again.

The DA announced Tuesday that the county will host an expunction expo again this year.

It's the sixth expunction expo that's helped more than 1,700 people since it began in 2017.

Last year, nearly 700 people had criminal records partially or completely cleared.

"There are some people for example who have a criminal record, and they're able to have some things they can get rid of," Creuzot said. "And it helps them, and then there are some people who have nothing whatsoever except this and it’s kind of hanging there. It’s an impediment to their moving on so those are the people it helps the most."

If you or someone you know think you may be eligible for expunction, there's an application with guidelines on the Dallas County website.

LINK: www.dallascounty.org/expunction.