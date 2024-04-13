Suspect arrested in deadly Dallas apartment shooting

Dallas police made an arrest in a deadly shooting early Friday morning.

Officers responded to a 911 call for gunfire at an apartment on Hudnall Street at 4:20 a.m.

When they arrived, officers found 20-year-old Isaiah Blasig-Prickett in a common area of the apartment with gunshot wounds.

Blasig-Prickett was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Investigators identified a suspect in the shooting, 29-year-old Shevaun Ffrench.

Ffrench was arrested and charged with murder.

He is currently in the Dallas County Jail being held on a $100,000 bond.



