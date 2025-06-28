Howe ISD head coach accused of child sex crimes

article

The Brief Howe ISD head coach and athletic director Andrew Harvey has been arrested and charged with online solicitation of a minor and other sex-related crimes. Harvey was arrested after an undercover operation by the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office, where an agent posed as a minor online. Howe ISD has placed Harvey on administrative leave and is cooperating with law enforcement.



An employee at Howe ISD has been placed on administrative leave after being arrested on charges related to inappropriate behavior towards a minor.

Howe ISD Coach Arrested

Head coach and athletic director Andrew Harvey was arrested by the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday. He’s charged with online solicitation of a minor sexual conduct, sale/distribution/display of harmful material to a minor and solicitation of prostitution person under 18.

Howe ISD said in a release to parents that Harvey was placed on administrative leave immediately after they were notified of the charges, and he is not permitted on district property, nor is he allowed to have contact with students or faculty at this time.

They say they have not been given any additional information about the situation other than the charges.

The Arrest:

Harvey was arrested after a multi-agency undercover operation targeting people attempting to solicit minors for sexual conduct, the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office said in a later release.

They say an undercover agent made contact with Harvey while posing as a minor online, and Harvey was arrested after meeting with the agent, who he believed was a minor, in a public place on Monday. Harvey was arrested at the scene.

What you can do:

If you have a concern or information to report, please contact the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office at (817) 884-3099 or the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services at (800) 252-5400.