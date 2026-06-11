How to watch FOX 4 News when there are soccer games on TV

The Brief FOX 4 News will air on FOX 4+ and FOX Local when there are World Cup soccer matches on TV. FOX 4+ is Ch. 7 on Spectrum or Frontier, Ch. 27 on satellite, or Ch. 27.1 or Ch. 4.2 over an antenna. Newscasts will also stream on the FOX Local smart TV and mobile app.



When soccer is airing on FOX 4, you still have options to watch local news and weather.

During the FIFA World Cup, all FOX 4 newscasts will air on KDFW’s sister station, KDFI. It was recently rebranded to FOX 4+.

It’s Ch. 7 on Spectrum or Frontier and Ch. 27 for satellite customers like Direct TV and Dish. Over a digital antenna, it’s Ch. 27.1 or Ch. 4.2.

If you need help tracking down the channel, scan the QR code below for more details.

All FOX 4 newscasts will also stream on the free FOX Local app for smart TVs and mobile devices. Download it to watch news everywhere you go.