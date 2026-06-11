How to watch FOX 4 News when there are soccer games on TV
DALLAS - When soccer is airing on FOX 4, you still have options to watch local news and weather.
During the FIFA World Cup, all FOX 4 newscasts will air on KDFW’s sister station, KDFI. It was recently rebranded to FOX 4+.
It’s Ch. 7 on Spectrum or Frontier and Ch. 27 for satellite customers like Direct TV and Dish. Over a digital antenna, it’s Ch. 27.1 or Ch. 4.2.
If you need help tracking down the channel, scan the QR code below for more details.
All FOX 4 newscasts will also stream on the free FOX Local app for smart TVs and mobile devices. Download it to watch news everywhere you go.
The Source: The information in this story is from the FOX 4 News team.