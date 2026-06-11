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How to watch FOX 4 News when there are soccer games on TV

By
FOX 4
FIFA World Cup
Published June 11, 2026 10:38 AM CDT
Published June 11, 2026 10:38 AM CDT
How to watch FOX 4 News while the World Cup airs
How to watch FOX 4 News while the World Cup airs

How to watch FOX 4 News while the World Cup airs

When soccer is airing on FOX 4, you still have options to watch local headlines and weather! Here's how to do it.

The Brief

    • FOX 4 News will air on FOX 4+ and FOX Local when there are World Cup soccer matches on TV.
    • FOX 4+ is Ch. 7 on Spectrum or Frontier, Ch. 27 on satellite, or Ch. 27.1 or Ch. 4.2 over an antenna.
    • Newscasts will also stream on the FOX Local smart TV and mobile app.

DALLAS - When soccer is airing on FOX 4, you still have options to watch local news and weather.

During the FIFA World Cup, all FOX 4 newscasts will air on KDFW’s sister station, KDFI. It was recently rebranded to FOX 4+.

It’s Ch. 7 on Spectrum or Frontier and Ch. 27 for satellite customers like Direct TV and Dish. Over a digital antenna, it’s Ch. 27.1 or Ch. 4.2.

If you need help tracking down the channel, scan the QR code below for more details.

All FOX 4 newscasts will also stream on the free FOX Local app for smart TVs and mobile devices. Download it to watch news everywhere you go.

The Source: The information in this story is from the FOX 4 News team.

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