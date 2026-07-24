White Settlement police chief stepping down for role at BNSF Railway

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The Brief White Settlement Police Chief Christopher Cook is stepping down on August 31 after leading the department since 2022. Cook is leaving to take a senior leadership role with the BNSF Railway Police Department to oversee investigations and training. City officials will select interim and permanent leadership for the department in the coming weeks.



White Settlement Police Chief Christopher Cook will retire at the end of August after more than four years leading the department.

City officials have announced that Cook will accept a senior leadership position with the BNSF Railway Police Department.

Moving to BNSF Railway Police

What we know:

Cook's retirement will take effect on August, 31, 2026, concluding his tenure as the city's director of public safety and police chief. He joined the White Settlement Police Department in April 2022 and has more than 30 years of law enforcement experience.

Following his retirement, Cook will become the Special Agent in Charge and director of special investigations and training for the BNSF Railway Police Department, the law enforcement division responsible for protecting the railroad's network across 28 states and two Canadian provinces.

Tenure in White Settlement

What they're saying:

"I am immensely grateful for the opportunity of a lifetime to have served as the Chief of Police for White Settlement and most proud of the significant accomplishments that we collectively made together as a public safety team and community during my tenure," Cook said in a statement.

Cook said he and his family plan to remain in White Settlement and continue serving the community while beginning the next chapter of his law enforcement career.

Local perspective:

City Manager Jeffrey James credited Cook with strengthening the department and increasing community engagement during his tenure.

"He was hired to put our department on the map, increase community engagement, and bring stability to our workforce," James said. "Chief Cook has delivered above and beyond across those three mandates."

Mayor Faron Young said the city is stronger because of Cook's leadership during a period of transition.

White Settlement police future leadership

What's next:

The city said it will announce details of Cook's retirement ceremony at a later date and begin the process of selecting both interim and permanent leadership for the police department in the coming weeks.