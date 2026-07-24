Judge to decide if Yella Beezy lyrics can be used as evidence in MO3 murder trial
DALLAS - A judge could decide on Friday whether music lyrics can be used as evidence in a murder-for-hire case between two Dallas rappers.
Yella Beezy Murder Trial
Yella Beezy and MO3
What's new:
On Friday morning, Judge Chika Anyiam is expected to announce her decision on several motions and set an official trial date.
What we know:
Yella Breezy, whose real name is Markies Conway, is accused of hiring someone to kill rival rapper MO3, whose real name is Melvin Noble.
Prosecutors claim Conway’s lyrics reveal a bounty was placed on Noble, and that he later celebrated his death.
The defense argued that the lyrics are artistic expression and not facts.
What's next:
The trial will be scheduled for next month.
If convicted of capital murder, he faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole or the death penalty.
MO3’s Murder
Dallas rapper MO3
The backstory:
Conway, 33, was arrested in March 2025 after a Dallas County grand jury indicted him on a charge of capital murder while remuneration. Capital murder with remuneration means hiring someone to commit murder.
Prosecutors allege Conway orchestrated the "hit" on his rap rival. Noble was gunned down in broad daylight on Nov. 11, 2020, while driving on Interstate 35E in Dallas.
Conway is accused of hiring Kewon Dontrell White to carry out the shooting because of a long-standing feud between the two artists.
White was arrested in December 2020 and is currently serving an 8-year and 9-month federal prison sentence on firearm charges related to the incident. He will face trial for Noble's murder on Aug. 24.
The Source: The information in this story comes from pre-trial hearings earlier this week and past news coverage.