Austin Metcalf’s father launches foundation following Karmelo Anthony murder verdict

The Brief Austin Metcalf's father created a foundation focused on teaching young people conflict resolution and emotional regulation to prevent future violence. The organization stems from the April 2025 stabbing death of Metcalf at a Frisco track meet, which resulted in a 35-year murder sentence for Karmelo Anthony. Anthony's legal team has appeal hearings scheduled for August, while Metcalf's father addressed past controversial trial remarks and announced upcoming speaking engagements.



Austin Metcalf's father announced Friday the creation of the Austin Metcalf Foundation, saying its mission is to help prevent tragedies through conflict resolution and emotional regulation programs for young people.

Jeff Metcalf also commented on the upcoming appeal hearing in the murder case involving his son's death and addressed remarks he made after the trial ended, and the gag order was lifted.

Austin Metcalf Foundation announces mission

What they're saying:

Jeff Metcalf said the foundation will honor his son's memory by focusing on de-escalation strategies, conflict resolution and emotional regulation for young people.

"We're gonna change the world. We're going to save lives. And we're starting the Austin Metcalf Foundation," Metcalf said.

The foundation's website says it plans to provide presentations and educational programs at schools, churches and athletic programs.

During Friday's press conference, Metcalf was joined by Dr. Bruce Carter, a community advocate and founding member of the foundation's board.

Jeff Metcalf

"In my era, it used to say sticks and stones may break your bones, but words hurt now. Words cause people to shoot through buildings. Words cause to take people's lives on the road rage. So, we have to change that," Carter said.

Foundation inspired by Frisco Track Meet Stabbing

Karmelo Anthony (left) and Austin Metcalf (right)

The backstory:

Austin Metcalf was killed at a Frisco ISD track meet in April 2025 after an argument between him and then-17-year-old Karmelo Anthony escalated when Anthony pulled out a knife and stabbed him in the chest.

The case drew national attention and became racially charged.

A Collin County jury found Anthony guilty of murder in June and sentenced him to 35 years in prison.

Metcalf acknowledged Friday that the confrontation could have ended differently.

"It could have a different outcome. Austin could have done something different. So could the other person. But that's not what happened. And that's why this foundation is being formed. Because we don't need split-second decisions changing lives forever," he said.

Appeal hearings scheduled for August

Dig deeper:

Anthony's new legal team is appealing his conviction.

Hearings are scheduled in August to address replacing the judge and arguments on the motion for a new trial.

Metcalf said he is focused on the future rather than the ongoing legal proceedings.

"The legal proceedings that are happening, I already knew it was going to happen, so I really don't give it much time," he said.

Jeff Metcalf addresses past remarks

Jeff Metcalf

Local perspective:

During the press conference, Metcalf also addressed racially charged remarks he made to the media after the trial that have circulated online.

"I said that that night. I own it. I admit it. Not my best moment. Can I do better? Yes. That's what I'm trying to teach," he said.

Metcalf also said he has been invited to speak at an event at Mar-a-Lago in November on the topic of forgiveness. He also has speaking engagements scheduled at two colleges in Georgia.