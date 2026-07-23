Train slams into FedEx truck in Hill County injuring 2

The Brief A train collided with a FedEx truck Thursday afternoon. Officials said the crash happened at a railroad crossing at the intersection of State Highway 81 and FM Road 67 in Hill County. Officials said two people in the FedEx truck were injured.



Two people were injured when a train crashed into a FedEx truck in Hill County on Thursday.

What we know:

The crash was reported at a railroad crossing near the intersection of State Highway 81 and FM Road 67.

SKY 4 video showed that it appeared the FedEx truck was pushed down the tracks after it was hit by a Union Pacific train at the crossing.

According to officials, one person was flown from the scene to a hospital for treatment. The Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed that both the driver and the passenger in the FedEx truck were injured in the crash.

Video from SKY 4 also showed medical crews attending to someone in the back of a state trooper cruiser, as well. Officials said that person was a firefighter who suffered a heat-related illness.

What they're saying:

"SH 81, South of FM 67 is closed in all directions," Hill County Emergency Management wrote on Facebook. "FM 67, West of SH 81 is closed in all directions. Please avoid the area."

What we don't know:

The cause of the crash was not immediately released.

Union Pacific said that the incident is under investigation.