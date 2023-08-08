Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until WED 8:00 PM CDT, Jack County, Wise County, Denton County, Palo Pinto County, Parker County, Tarrant County, Dallas County, Erath County, Hood County, Somervell County, Johnson County, Ellis County, Comanche County, Hamilton County, Bosque County, Hill County, Navarro County, Freestone County, Anderson County
3
Red Flag Warning
until TUE 10:00 PM CDT, Cooke County, Jack County, Wise County, Denton County, Palo Pinto County, Parker County, Tarrant County, Dallas County, Erath County, Hood County, Somervell County, Johnson County, Ellis County, Comanche County, Hamilton County, Bosque County, Hill County
Red Flag Warning
from WED 12:00 PM CDT until WED 10:00 PM CDT, Cooke County, Jack County, Wise County, Denton County, Palo Pinto County, Parker County, Tarrant County, Dallas County, Erath County, Hood County, Somervell County, Johnson County, Ellis County, Comanche County, Hamilton County, Bosque County, Hill County

How to get free Whataburger for the chain's 73rd birthday

By
Published 
Updated 1:35PM
Food and Drink
FOX 4

Happy National Whataburger Day to all who celebrate!

The Texas hamburger chain is celebrating its 73rd anniversary, and they are giving away burgers on August 8 to celebrate.

A sign for a 24 hour Whataburger is seen in Phoenix Arizona. (Photo by Epics/Getty Images)

In order to get your free burger all you have to do is show that you are an active Whataburger Rewards member at a participating Whataburger.

If you haven't joined, you can download the Whataburger app and sign up for a free Whataburger Rewards account. You also have to place at least one order on the app to be considered an active user.

Whataburger said that so many people tried to get on the app at lunchtime that it crashed.

Whataburger is also celebrating by relieving $73,000 of school lunch debt for children across the country, with their parament All for Lunch.

Related

Poll finds Texans love Whataburger, dislike Jerry Jones
article

Poll finds Texans love Whataburger, dislike Jerry Jones

A new poll finds that Texans are in love with favorites like Whataburger and H-E-B, but have an unfavorable view of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

The chain is also giving away limited number of inaugural National Whataburger Day table tents for people who go inside the restaurant.

The first Whataburger was opened in Corpus Christi by founder Harmon Dobson in 1950.