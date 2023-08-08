How to get free Whataburger for the chain's 73rd birthday

Happy National Whataburger Day to all who celebrate!

The Texas hamburger chain is celebrating its 73rd anniversary, and they are giving away burgers on August 8 to celebrate.

A sign for a 24 hour Whataburger is seen in Phoenix Arizona. (Photo by Epics/Getty Images)

In order to get your free burger all you have to do is show that you are an active Whataburger Rewards member at a participating Whataburger.

If you haven't joined, you can download the Whataburger app and sign up for a free Whataburger Rewards account. You also have to place at least one order on the app to be considered an active user.

Whataburger said that so many people tried to get on the app at lunchtime that it crashed.

Whataburger is also celebrating by relieving $73,000 of school lunch debt for children across the country, with their parament All for Lunch.

The chain is also giving away limited number of inaugural National Whataburger Day table tents for people who go inside the restaurant.

The first Whataburger was opened in Corpus Christi by founder Harmon Dobson in 1950.