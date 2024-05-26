How to Help the North Texas Tornado Victims: Resources and Support

article

As people begin picking up the pieces from Saturday night’s deadly tornado that killed seven people and injured dozens more, there are several resources available for those directly affected.

There are also several opportunities for people who are wanting to help the victims, whether it's monetarily, through donations or by volunteering.

Red Cross Shelter

The American Red Cross has opened a shelter at the First Baptist Church for tornado victims. They can find snacks, water, help getting disaster assistance and a place to sleep. Pets are allowed. It will be open 24 hours a day until it is no longer needed.

First Baptist Church Community Center

503 North Lee Street

Valley View, TX

Valley View Feeding Center

Cooke County officials have set up a feeding center to provide food and water for first responders and for those impacted by the severe weather at Valley View Methodist Church.

Valley View Methodist Church

201 Church Street

Valley View, TX

Salvation Army Mobile Kitchens

The Salvation Army of North Texas says it has set up several mobile kitchens across the affected area to provide food and water for first responders and victims. The mobile units have been set up in Celina, Valley View and at the Lake Ray Roberts Marina in Sanger.

Grace Bridge Donation Center

Collin County Judge Chris Hill says people in immediate need of supplies and resources can get help from Grace Bridge, a nonprofit serving Celina residents. They are also accepting donations.

Grace Bridge

402 South Oklahoma Drive

Celina, TX

Reporting Damage

People who have damage are urged to report it to the Texas Department of Emergency Management’s Website so FEMA can determine who is eligible for federal assistance. People are also urged to contact their insurance immediately to begin the claim process.

LINK: Damage.tdem.texas.gov

Mental Health Resources

Disaster Distress Helpline: 1-800-985-5990

Cooke County LOSS Team: 972-654-5677

Featured article

How to Help the Victims

United Way Denton County Relief Fund

Salvation Army Disaster Relief Fund

Valley View Donation Center

The Valley View Community Center at 101 South Lee Street is currently accepting water, Gatorade, non-perishable food, big black trash bags and personal hygiene products. They are also in great need of baby food and other baby items. They are also looking for people to sign up to volunteer their time at the community center.

Pilot Point City Hall Donation Drop-Off

People in the Pilot Point area can drop off water donations, non-perishable food items, personal hygiene products and gloves at City Hall. Volunteers are also needed for cleanup efforts.

City of Krum Donation Drop-Off

The city of Krum has organized a drop-off site for donations to help their neighbors in Valley View. They say they have plenty of food and Gatorade. They are asking for work gloves, trash cans, plastic totes, solid boxes, cleaning supplies, toiletries, Styrofoam ice chests, towels, socks, nitrile gloves, tarps, batteries, flashlights, matches, and lighters.

FOX 4 will update this page as more resources are made available. If your organization is providing help and want to be added to the list, please email us at kdfw@fox.com with your information.