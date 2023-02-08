article

Houston police have charged Timothy Aaryn Holland, 22, with murder in the fatal shooting of Jeremy Roberts, 27.

On Nov. 11, 2022, Houston police responded to the 900 block of Ridge Street around 7:05 p.m. and found Roberts laying in the street suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

A preliminary investigation indicated the suspect vehicle, a dark-colored, 2006 to 2010 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, was last seen heading westbound on East 6 1/2 Street towards Studewood Drive from Norhill Boulevard.

Surveillance photos of the vehicle were previously released on November 12, 2022.

Subsequent investigation identified Holland as the suspect, and he was arrested in Dallas on Tuesday, Feb. 7 by U.S. Marshals.

Holland is in custody in Dallas, awaiting extradition back to Harris County.