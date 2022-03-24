Houston man accused of stabbing wife to death in front of daughter: police

A man is accused of stabbing his wife to death in front of their 13-year-old daughter, according to Houston police.

The stabbing was reported around 11:10 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 7000 block of Woodsman Trail.

Houston Fire Department personnel arrived at the scene first and found a 32-year-old woman with knife wounds.

As they were tending to her, they saw her husband, the suspect, return to the scene, authorities say. They were able to get a partial license plate number and give it to police.

According to HPD, officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle about a mile away and took the suspect into custody.

From the initial investigation, police say, it appears the couple argued before the stabbing occurred.

The 13-year-old daughter was not injured.

Homicide investigators and a crime scene unit responded to the scene. The investigation is ongoing.