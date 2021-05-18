George Strait joins Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo's 90th anniversary celebration

article

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo announced Tuesday that the Rodeo’s 90th anniversary celebration will feature a concert-only performance by country music icon George Strait.

The 2022 Rodeo is scheduled for February 28 through March 20. Strait is scheduled to perform on the final night.

"What better way to celebrate the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo’s 90th anniversary than with a special, concert-only performance by the ‘King of Country’ music himself," said Rodeo president and CEO Chris Boleman. "After a couple of particularly challenging years, our thousands of dedicated volunteers simply can’t wait to welcome everyone back to the Rodeo grounds for a Texas-sized celebration of Western heritage that will be well worth the wait."

Tickets for Strait’s performance go on sale on Thursday, June 24. Tickets are limited to four per person.

No rodeo performance is scheduled before Strait’s concert in NRG Stadium on March 20, but the grounds will be open for shopping, the carnival, livestock and horse show competitions and other exhibits.

This will be Strait's 31st performance at the Rodeo since 1983.

The remaining 2022 RODEOHOUSTON entertainer lineup will be announced at a later date.

