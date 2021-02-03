RodeoHouston 2021 canceled due to health, safety concerns

article

RodeoHouston has been canceled.

Chris Boleman, the President and CEO of HLSR, announce the cancellation of the RODEOHOUSTON® competitions, concerts and entertainment, carnival, and other attractions and activities on Wednesday morning.

The Downtown Rodeo Parade, Trail Ride activities, Rodeo Uncorked! Roundup & Best Bites Competition, and the World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest are all canceled for 2021.

The rodeo had recently been rescheduled for May 4 – 23, 2021, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Junior Livestock and Horse Show competitions will still be held in March, as private events. The Junior Market Auctions and Champion Wine Auction will also still be held in May, also as private events. These events will follow all state and local health and safety guidelines.

Advertisement

"While we were optimistic that moving our Rodeo to May would provide a better opportunity to host our annual community event that Rodeo fans have come to love and expect, unfortunately, it has become evident that the current health situation has not improved to the degree necessary to host our event," said Boleman. "While this is an extremely heartbreaking decision for our Rodeo volunteers and the larger Rodeo community, we believe this decision is in the best interest of the health and well-being of our community."

Also, the Rodeo Run, presented by ConocoPhillips, will be held in a virtual format, with details to be announced once available.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo released the following statement on the cancellation of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo:

"I want to commend the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo for protecting the health and safety of our community. The next few months are crucial to determining if and how fast we’ll be able to reach herd immunity. I know that when it comes to cancelling events like this, it’s never easy - particularly when there is so much at stake for local vendors and residents who have come to depend on the rodeo for scholarship, entertainment, and business. The truth is, the smarter we work to prevent the spread of COVID-19 now, the faster we can get back to normal, get our economy running at full speed, and again enjoy amazing events like the Rodeo who make us who we are as a county."

The 2020 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo closed early on March 11 due to concerns over COVID-19.

It was the first time in HLSR history that it had been closed after opening 88 years ago.

Since 1932, the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo has been a staple in the city. The rodeo, which is nearly a month-long event and concert series, draws hundreds of thousands of visitors to NRG Park.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE HOUSTON RODEO COVERAGE

A study conducted in 2019 says the Houston Rodeo had a $227 million economic impact. The rodeo planned to distribute $27 million through scholarships, junior show exhibitors, educational program grants and graduate assistantships.

More than 2.5 million people from 75 countries attended the rodeo in 2019.