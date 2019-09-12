Hostess introduces limited-edition pumpkin-flavored cupcakes, Twinkies for fall; And new bold flavor
article
LOS ANGELES - With October being just around the corner Hostess jumped on the pumpkin-flavored bandwagon and introduced some new flavors for the fall including a new bold creation.
One of the new flavors being limited-edition 'Iced Pumpkin Cupcakes.'
And....'Pumpkin Spice Twinkies' for all you pumpkin lovers!
But, their newest creation is Peanut Butter and Pickle Sandwich Twinkies.
The announcement was made in a tweet on Twitter.
Advertisement
Would you try them ?
And it's getting mixed reactions on social media.
Hostess has not released any information about a possible launch date.
Real or not?
We will have to wait and see!