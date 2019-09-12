Hostess introduces limited-edition pumpkin-flavored cupcakes, Twinkies for fall; And new bold flavor

article

With October being just around the corner Hostess jumped on the pumpkin-flavored bandwagon and introduced some new flavors for the fall including a new bold creation.

One of the new flavors being limited-edition 'Iced Pumpkin Cupcakes.'

And....'Pumpkin Spice Twinkies' for all you pumpkin lovers!

But, their newest creation is Peanut Butter and Pickle Sandwich Twinkies.

The announcement was made in a tweet on Twitter.

Would you try them ?

And it's getting mixed reactions on social media.

Hostess has not released any information about a possible launch date.

Real or not?

We will have to wait and see!