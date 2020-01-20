Hometown Heroes: Yvonne Brown, Deitra Mosley and the AKA's

Yvonne Brown has been a member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority for 35 years. Detra Mosley has been an AKA for 49 years. They both volunteer at Aunt Bette's Food Pantry and their sorority sisters helped them stock the shelves on MLK, Jr. Day.

The two women are members of the 91 year old Alpha Zi Omega AKA chapter in Dallas.

Twice a week, Yvonne and Deitra volunteer at the food pantry run by St. Philip's School and Community Center in South Dallas. Aunt Bette's supports 600 families living in the food desert of zip codes 75210, 75215 and 75216.

The two women love helping people and they do that with warmth and a smile. Younger AKA's from Texas A&M Commerce drove in with a food donation in crates decorated with pink and green ribbons, AKA colors.

If you'd like to donate food or volunteer call 214.753.5600 or log on to www.stphilips1600.org/outreach

