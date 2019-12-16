Hometown Heroes: Women on Wheels

Fourteen women who live in Dallas and Fort Worth and love riding motorcycles have a club called “WOW: Women on Wheels."

They are nurses, designers, military veterans, truck drivers, dispatchers and more. They love riding Harleys, Hondas, Spyders and Can-Ams. They love making residents in nursing homes smile.

All year long, they take toiletries and visit senior citizens. But in December, they ramp it up. The women wear Mrs. Santa outfits with Santa hats when they show up on their bikes. The nursing home residents love it.

If you're a woman who loves riding a motorcycle and you want to combine that with community service, call 315.965.6352 or visit their Facebook Group page.