Hometown Heroes: St. Andrew UMC Prom Closet

No cost prom dresses, shoes, handbags and jewerly for high school girls are ready and waiting at the 12th annual St. Andrew UMC Prom Closet.

Any high school girl can get an outfit for prom, but she must show up in person from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, February 18, Wednesday, February 19, or Thursday, February 20.

On Saturday, February 22, the hours are from 9 a.m. to noon.

St. Andrew United Methodist Church is at 5801 W. Plano Parkway, Plano, 75093. You can call the hotline at 469-385-1810 or go to www.standrewumc.org/promcloset.

This year, there are 3,915 dresses, 1,142 shoes, 4,186 pieces of jewerly and 1,300 handbags, all at no cost to high school girls in any school district.