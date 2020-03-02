Hometown Heroes: Marjorie and Trevor Hylton

Marjorie and Trevor Hylton were born in Jamaica and have lived and traveled all over the world. For 32 years they've called Garland home and now they’re both volunteers.

When Marjori retired four years ago a friend suggested she help out at the Dallas Arboretum. She loved it and got her husband involved. Three or four days a week, they are there.

Marjorie is at "A Tasteful Place." Guests get free samples of food grown in the Arboretum's garden as well as recipes, showing how they can grow food from garden to table at their home.

Trevor is one of the tram drivers taking guests around the 66 acres.

This couple loves meeting people from across the U.S. and around the world and sharing the beauty of the Dallas Arboretum.

If you'd like to become a volunteer, call 214-515-6561.