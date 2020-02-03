Hometown Heroes: Lipscomb Peace Pantry

William Lipscomb Elementary School in East Dallas had educated children for 99 years. For the past year, it's also fed some of them on the weekends.

The Lipscomb Peace Pantry is in a tiny space, a 12x8 room just off of the school library. It's small but mighty. The Peace Pantry has hundreds of food items organized on sturdy wood shelves. The food doesn't stay there long.

Each Friday, 50 to 60 students, pre-K3 to 5th grade, take a bag of food home so they and their families can have one hot meal on the weekend. Individuals, businesses and corporations can donate shelf stable food and also volunteer to pack the drawstring bags with food. All you have to do is follow a list of the food items for each week. In addition to food donations, the Lipscomb Peace Pantry also welcomes donations of drawstring bags.

Colleen Mayerhoff and Lindsay Sims run the all-volunteer food pantry and they have kids who attend LIpscomb. They can't imagine what it's like for a mom or dad to have to tell their child there's no food to eat on the weekend.

If you'd like to support the Peace Pantry at the Home of the Lipscomb Lions, visit www.lipscomblions.com and navigate to the Peace Pantry tab. You can also go to Amazon to check out their wishlist or go to Instagram and Facebook.