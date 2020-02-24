Hometown Heroes: Alz Buddy App

5.8 million Americans have Alzheimer's. In Texas almost 400,000 people have the disease. A person develops Alzheimer's every 62 seconds in America.

Four high school students came together to code and care and make a difference for people living with this disease.

Vedant Tapiavala, 14, Rithvak Ganesh,16, Vinamra Adikehithilu, 16, and Daniel Bennion, 17, created the Alz Buddy App.

It has 3 tabs, a Warnings Tab with Alzheimer's medication info as well as Police, Fire and personal contacts. The Game Tab has interactive color games to improve memory and coordination. The Reminder Tab has an alarm and a to do list. In November this app took 1st Place in the Congressional App Challenge in Rep. Eddie Berniece Johnson's district. In March the teens will go to Washingtom, D.C. to compete against other congressional winners in the "House of Code" in the House of Representatives.

The Alz Buddy App hasn't been launched, it's still in the testing phase but it could have a future helping patients. The teens hope so.

Saturday, February 29 the AlZheimer's Association of Dallas and Northeast Texas will hold it's Gala "Enchanted: A Night To Remember". I'm honored to be the MC. For ticket information call 214-540-2405.

To get information about helping a loved one with Alzheimer's, dementia or memory loss anywhere in the U.S. you can call 1-800-272-3900 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.