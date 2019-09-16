Hometown Hero: Linda Laughlin

Linda Laughlin started The Giving Garden at the T. Boone Pickens Hospice Center by Faith Presbyterian Hospice in Dallas nearly three years ago.

Each week, one of 11 volunteers creates mini bouquets for hospice patients. The floral creations follow the seasons and the holidays. They bring great comfort and joy to the patients who are in the last days of life.

Linda calls it an honor and a great joy to bring color and happiness at the end of a person's life. If you'd like to donate flowers or learn about being a committed volunteer, call Ann Rathburn at 972-239-5300.

On October 3, the 10th annual Each Moment Matters Luncheon will benefit the Faith Presbyterian Hospice. Ticket information is at eachmomentmatters.org.