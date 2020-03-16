Hometown Hero: Dallas ISD grab-and-go meals

Dallas ISD feeds more than 100,000 students each school day. Since the coronavirus closed DISD schools, the district has plans to still feed its students. Many of them live in food-insecure homes, food deserts and in challenging situations.

During Spring Break, Dallas ISD has "grab-and-go meals. Parents with their students can go to 20 locations and, in less than a minute, pick up a pre-packaged breakfast and lunch. The district is avoiding having families stand and wait in long lines which can increase the risk from the virus. The federal program is free and open to DISD students. To find the 20 locations log on to www.dallasisd.org/foodandchildnutritionservices/breakmeals

