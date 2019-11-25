Hometown Hero: Arlington ISD’s Webb Elementary

article

In Arlington ISD, students at John Webb Elementary School care about the community and show it.

In 2015, the Arlington Life Shelter gave the student body its Hero of the Homeless Award. Every year, the students donate paper goods to the Arlington Life Shelter. That allows it to use more of its money to help homeless men, women and children.

In just six years, the students have donated more than $10,000 in paper plates, cups, napkins, spoons, knives and forks. The money the shelter saves on those items helps it spend money to help clients get to job interviews and get clothes for work.

At Webb Elementary, the students are proud to say they cast ‘a web of kindness’ all year long.

If you'd like to make that web of kindness larger by donating to the 82-bed Arlington Life Shelter, their number is (817) 548-9885.