Holocaust survivor Max Glauben, who helped establish Dallas' Holocaust museum, dies at 94

The Jewish community is mourning the death of a Holocaust survivor who helped establish a state-of-the art Holocaust museum in Dallas.

Max Glauben spent decades sharing his story at speaking engagements and advocating for a permanent memorial in Dallas.

His dream came true in 2019 when the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum opened to the public.

Glauben's own story is chronicled there about his survival at multiple concentration camps where, along the way, his parents, younger brother, and extended family were murdered.

Glauben organized several educational trips back to the camps. His son and grandson just returned from their latest educational trip Wednesday.

Max Glauben, 92, discusses the 75th anniversary of his liberation from the Holocaust.

The 94-year-old’s death is also remarkable for its timing.

Thursday is International Holocaust Remembrance Day, one of the most solemn days on the calendar in Israel.