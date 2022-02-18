Highway sign falls, closing northbound lanes on 75 in Allen

article

A large highway sign fell onto northbound 75 in Allen, reducing traffic to one lane for a time Friday afternoon.

This happened between Exchange Parkway and Stacy Road.

Allen police said no one was injured and no vehicles were damaged.

Crews were able to remove the sign from the highway, and traffic is returning to normal for Friday evening rush hour.

Though it is windy Friday, police have not confirmed what caused the sign to tip over.

