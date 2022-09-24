14-year-old critically injured in shooting on Dallas freeway

article

A 14-year-old boy was taken to a hospital in critical condition after police were told he was shot while sitting in a vehicle that was driving on a Dallas freeway early Saturday morning.

The shooting happened just after 1 a.m., when officers were called to the 9600 block of C F Hawn Freeway.

A 22-year-old man told police that he was driving eastbound on C F Hawn Freeway with a woman and 14-year-old boy, when a white Chevy Silverado 2008-2012 model cut them off.

He said the Silverado then started to follow them, and when they got to Prairie Creek Road, the Silverado pulled up next them and someone inside opened fire.

The 14-year-old, who was in the front passenger seat, was hit by the gunfire. It’s unclear if anyone else in the vehicle was injured by the gunfire.

The driver then got off the freeway and called police. First responders took the boy to a hospital in critical condition.

Police said the other vehicle involved continued eastbound on C F Hawn Freeway.

No further details have been released at this time.