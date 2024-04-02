H-E-B in Prosper begins construction

Another new H-E-B grocery store is coming to North Texas.

The Texas-based chain broke ground on its new Prosper store in Collin County on Tuesday.

It will be located on the southeast corner of Frontier Parkway and the Dallas North Tollway.

"This is a milestone day for us growing in the wonderful Town of Prosper. We cannot wait to open a store here," said Mabrie Jackson, the Managing Director of Public Affairs for H-E-B.

The store is expected to open in 2025.

The new store in north Fort Worth, known as H-E-B Alliance, will officially open its doors on Wednesday, April 10 at 6 a.m.

A location in Mansfield is also expected to open in 2024 and H-E-B stores in Melissa and Rockwall plan to open in 2025.