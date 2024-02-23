H-E-B is continuing its expansion across North Texas.

On Friday, the Texas-based grocery chain shared its plans to build a new store in Forney.

The store will be located just east of North Gateway Boulevard and Highway 80 in The Villages at Gateway development.

"We are thrilled to welcome HEB to the City of Forney," said Forney Mayor Jason Roberson in a statement. "We look forward to working with them and can't wait to share more information about HEB's progress and details about The Villages at Gateway."

Details about when the store is expected to open have not been released.

H-E-B is planning to open three new stores in 2024: a second Frisco location, a Mansfield store and one in Fort Worth's Alliance area.

There are future plans are in place for stores in Melissa, Prosper and Rockwall.

The chain also plans to open two low-cost Joe V's Smart Shop stores in Dallas's Pleasant Grove and Red Bird neighborhoods.