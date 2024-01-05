Memorial service to be held for missing McKinney woman found dead in refrigerator

The family of a woman whose body was found hidden in a McKinney home will gather this weekend to celebrate her life.

Back in November, 35-year-old Heather Schwab's body was found encased in a refrigerator that was hidden in the home of her one-time boyfriend.

That man is facing charges for tampering with the remains, but no charges have been filed by McKinney police related to Heather’s death.

Heather’s sister described her as loving, vibrant and happy. She said Heather's favorite thing in the world was being a mom to her two kids. Her family is still processing how her body was found and wants answers to how she died.

Haley Jo Schwab always looked up to her older sister, Heather.

"My sister was my best friend. She was always very happy, vibrant, loving and accepting," she said. "I pretty much just followed in her footsteps. Everything that she did, I wanted to do too."

The two cheered each other on as teammates and in life.

"I found some letters that she wrote me," Haley said. "And the first sentence says, ‘I just want to tell you that I am so proud of you.’"

In November 2023, McKinney police say Heather’s body was found inside the home of Chad Stevens on Pearson Avenue.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit, police found Heather’s body in a refrigerator that was wrapped in plastic in the kitchen that was concealed with a piece of sheet rock.

"I think my whole family, we’re heartbroken. We’re devastated," Haley said.

The last time Haley spoke with her sister was March 2021.

"She had been doing really good. She did have some struggles, but she was recovering," she said. "She was very much a part of our family. She was involved. She was in a really, really good place."

The affidavit says Heather’s mom reported her missing to McKinney police in June 2023.

Heather’s mom told police she believed Heather was in an abusive relationship and feared Stevens would kill her daughter.

The search went cold until November 2023 when Heather’s mom called again with a tip that Stevens’ ex-wife contacted her, claiming Stevens killed her daughter and buried her body in the backyard.

After speaking with Stevens’ ex-wife and his daughter, police had enough to get a search warrant for Stevens’ home.

"We had such a good life. She was always so happy and vibrant," Haley said. "I think my whole family, we’re just sitting here like how did we get to this point? How did this happen? How did her life end like this?"

Stevens was arrested and charged with tampering with evidence.

When investigators asked Stevens about Heather’s death, he claimed she died in July 2022 three days after slipping in the shower and hitting her head. But police records show there was a domestic disturbance call at the house on August 17, 2022, and Heather was alive.

Heather’s family does not want to jeopardize the police investigation and declined comment on certain parts of the case, but they just want answers.

"There’s so many questions that I have, so many answers I hope that we find out," Haley said. "I am hopeful. And at this point, I’m just praying. I think that’s the only thing I can do at this point."

Heather’s memorial service will be held Saturday at the church she grew up going to.

Stevens is still being held at the Collin County jail on a $150,000 bond.

There are no new charges in connection to Heather’s death. Her cause of death still hasn't been released yet.