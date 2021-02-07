Head-on crash in Keller leaves 2 dead

article

Two people died in a head-in collision in Keller Saturday afternoon.

Police said the crash happened just before 1:45 p.m.

Investigators found that a man driving on South Main Street crossed the center median and crashed into woman driving in the opposite direction.

Both drivers, identified as 24-year-old Silas Kazadi and 55-year-old Veronica Alvarado, were pronounced dead at the scene.

No other vehicles were involved in the collision.

Police are trying to figure out why the man's vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic.