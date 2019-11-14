Head of Southwest pilots union says he can’t trust Boeing

article

The head of the Southwest Airlines pilots union said he will never again trust plane maker Boeing – the company that made every airplane Southwest flies.

The New York Times published part of a memo that union president Jon Weaks sent to pilots.

“Boeing will never, and should not ever, be given the benefit of the doubt again. The combination of arrogance, ignorance and greed should and will haunt Boeing for eternity,” the memo says in part.

The pilots union questions whether Boeing is trying to speed up the timeline to put the 737 Max jets back into service.

The planes were grounded by airlines around the world after two fatal crashes.

Dallas-based Southwest has more 737s than any other airline – 34 out of more than 750 planes.

They’re off the airline's schedule until at least March.