Corporal with Harris Co. Constable Pct. 5 shot, killed during traffic stop in SW Houston

Constable deputies with Harris Co. Constable Precinct 5 are mourning the loss of one of their own after an officer was shot and killed Sunday morning in Southwest Houston.

Based on preliminary information from Ted Heap with Harris County Constable Precinct 5, it happened around 12:45 a.m.

Corporal Charles Galloway, 47, was trying to make a traffic stop in the 9100 block of Beechnut. The driver got out of the vehicle and fired repeatedly at Corporal Galloway's patrol car. Deputy Galloway was hit several times and died on the scene.

"Corporal Galloway did not have an opportunity to defend himself in this brutal attack," said Constable Heap. "We cannot have people like this on our streets. I do not want to raise my family, my grandchildren, in a county where this type of crime is running rampant."

The shooter is described as a young Hispanic male. He is driving a newer-model, white Toyota Avalon.

We're told Corporal Galloway joined Precinct 5 in 2009, where he served residents of Harris County for more than 12 years, most recently in the Toll Road Division, where he served as a Field Training Officer.

"Corporal Galloway was very much loved by the men and women he served with," said Constable Heap. "There's a lot of broken-up officers who he meant a lot to in their lives."

The Houston Police Department is handling the investigation into Corporal Galloway's shooting. Funeral services are pending.

News of the 47-year-old corporal's passing has resulted in an outpour of condolences, during an already tumultuous week for law enforcement.

On Saturday for example, a K9 with HPD was stabbed during a chase with a robbery suspect. And in New York, officers were injured, one of them killed, while responding to a domestic violence call.

This is a developing story and will be updated on an ongoing basis as information becomes available.