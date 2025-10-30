Hanna Battah says goodbye to FOX 4

Today is Hanna Battah’s last day on air with FOX 4.

After 7.5 years in Dallas, she and her husband, Kevin, are moving on to something new.

"I’m filled with gratitude for the adventures, stories, and everyone who supported me and tuned in throughout my time at KDFW," she said.







The backstory:

Hanna grew up in the Twin Cities area, but got her start in news with a radio gig in Missouri.

Later on, she worked for the NBC-affiliate in Columbia, Mo. as a general assignment reporter and anchor.

She landed in Texas after spending time as an anchor and reporter at KBAK/KBFX in Bakersfield California.

She joined the FOX 4 team in June of 2018 as a weekend morning anchor on the Good Day team, later becoming part of the weekday Good Day reporting team and then anchoring on weekdays from 4-6 a.m.

In October 2024, Hanna helped FOX 4 launch "The Ten" with co-anchor Steve Noviello.

What's next:

Hanna hasn’t yet announced what’s next for her career.

Fans can follow her on Facebook and Instagram for future updates.