Dallas teen dies a week after shooting, police search for suspect

The Brief A 15-year-old boy, Eddie Mejia, died from injuries he sustained in a shooting that happened on December 6 in Dallas. Dallas Police have reclassified the case as a homicide and are actively seeking the unknown suspect. The victim was shot near the 2500 block of Canada Drive and was taken to the hospital by private vehicle.



A 15-year-old boy who was shot on December 6 has died from his injuries, leading Dallas police to reclassify the case as a homicide.

West Dallas shooting now classified as homicide

What we know:

Dallas Police originally responded to a service call on December 6, 2025, at 5:08 a.m. at Medical City Dallas Hospital.

The preliminary investigation determined that the juvenile was taken by a private vehicle to the hospital after being shot by an unknown suspect near the 2500 block of Canada Drive.

The juvenile died on December 13, and the shooting offense was officially reclassified as a homicide.

According to the Dallas County Medical Examiner, the teen has been identified as 15-year-old Eddie Mejia.

What you can do:

Dallas Police are asking anyone with information regarding this case to contact Detective J. Morgan at 214-425-9905 or email jake.morgan@dallaspolice.gov.