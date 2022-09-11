Murder of man who was delivering food with wife in Fort Worth still unsolved a year later

It’s been one year since Hamzah Faraj was shot and killed while delivering a food order in Fort Worth, and police are still searching for the killer.

"It’s unfair because he’s out there living his life like nothing happened," Faraj’s wife, Idalia Gisselle Cerna.

Faraj’s wife was with him in their vehicle when he was killed.

He was a DoorDash driver. She said someone in a gray-colored four-door Dodge pickup truck nearly hit their vehicle at about 8 p.m. back on September 11, 2021.

She said her husband beeped his horn, but as they drove near the intersection of Altamesa Boulevard and Kingswood Drive, she said the back window of that truck rolled down and someone opened fire.

"I always just pray to God just please let me go back in time," Cerna said.

Her 26-year-old husband was killed.

"He was a great person. He was so young. He didn’t deserve that," she said.

It’s been an indescribably painful year for Cerna. She met Faraj in 2017 and they married in 2020.

"We’re just making a living like everybody else," she recalled.

She’s asking anyone who might have security footage from that area on September 11, 2021, to call Fort Worth police.

"It has not been the same. I’m not the same person," she said.

Police are asking anyone with any information, especially about the gray, four-door dodge pickup truck to come forward.

"I’m just asking for justice," Cerna said.