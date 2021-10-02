Fort Worth police searching for person who killed man who was delivering food with wife

Fort Worth police are continuing to investigate the murder of Hamzah Faraj, who was killed earlier this month while delivering food with his wife.

Faraj’s wife is still trying to process the loss of her husband.

She said they were delivering food when they came into a contact with a truck they didn’t recognize, and within seconds, bullets were flying into their car.

"There are just evil people out there in the streets killing people because of nothing," Faraj’s widow, Ivalia Cerna, said.

Saturday, Cerna struggled to visit the last place she saw her husband alive.

The 22-year-old now a widow and wishing her 24-year-old husband was still with her.

"We do everything together, work together, eat together, everything together, and now it’s just me," she said.

Back on September 11, the couple was busy delivering food orders, when Cerna said a truck almost hit them on Altamesa Boulevard in southwest Fort Worth.

"The truck just came really close to us and he hit the horn, so I guess they got mad and the hit the horn back on us," she recalled.

Faraj, who was behind the wheel, took a left on Kingswood Drive.

Cerna, who was in the passenger seat, remembers the truck’s back window rolling down and someone opening fire on them.

"Everything happened so fast," she said. "So when I turned around and looked at him, he was already passing out."

Cerna said they were forced to stall out in a front yard while the truck sped off.

Faraj was shot in the head and unresponsive. He later died at the hospital.

"We were just trying to make a living like everyone else, and just because of a hit of a horn," Cerna said.

Three weeks after Faraj’s murder, Fort Worth police still haven’t made an arrest.

The only vehicle description they have is a gray four-door Dodge truck.

Cerna is still recovering from flying bullet fragments in her skull.

The young couple got married in 2020 and was just starting their lives together.

On her finger, she holds her husband’s wedding ring close alongside her ring, even though with their bond has been forever shattered.

"I feel so sad, broken, hopeless. I feel alone because he was my best friend and my partner," she said.

Cerna said she didn’t even have time to see the shooter or anyone in the truck.

Fort Worth police are asking for the public’s help with this case.

