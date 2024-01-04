Expand / Collapse search

2 Haltom City police officers, other driver hurt in overnight crash

HALTOM CITY, Texas - Three people, including two police officers, were hurt in a crash in Haltom City, northeast of Fort Worth.

The crash happened around midnight Wednesday. Haltom City police said two of their officers were responding to a call and on the way to that location.

They were involved in a collision with another driver at the intersection of Haltom Road and the Loop 820 service road.

Both officers and the other driver were taken to the hospital. But they are all expected to recover.

It’s not yet known who was at fault. The accident is under investigation.

Police said there’s no indication that alcohol was a factor.

This is the second time this week North Texas police officers have been involved in a crash while responding to a call.

An officer and his canine partner in Sansom Park were hit by a suspected drunken driver on New Year’s Eve.  Another officer’s dash camera captured the crash.

Thankfully, there were no life-threatening injuries in either of the crashes.