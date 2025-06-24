Haltom City apartment shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 critically injured

article

The Brief Two people were shot in an apartment complex in Haltom City on Tuesday morning. Police said the male suspect died. A female victim is in critical condition. No details about what led up to the shooting were released.



Haltom City police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex that left one man dead and a woman in critical condition.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at an apartment complex in the 4100 block of Northern Cross Boulevard.

Police said they got a call about a person with a gun in an apartment. As responding officers tried to make contact with the people inside the unit, they heard multiple gunshots.

The officers forced their way inside and found a deceased male suspect, as well as a female victim with critical injuries.

Featured article

What we don't know:

Police said the suspect and the victim knew each other. However, they didn’t elaborate on their relationship.

Investigators are still trying to determine what led up to the shooting. The motive is also unclear.

No identities were released.