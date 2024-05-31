Intruder armed with engraved knife reading, 'Hail Satan,' shot by Texas homeowner: police

article

A Thrall, Texas man wielding a "Hail Satan" engraved knife, allegedly broke into a home before being shot by the homeowner on Monday night, according to police.

The Taylor Police Department said 23-year-old Austin Sumpter was arrested and charged with burglarizing a residence with the intent of committing a felony.

Police responded to a call from a homeowner at about 11:30 p.m. on Monday, who reported a man with a knife was attempting to break into the home.

While officers were on their way to the home, police said, the man, later identified as Sumpter, allegedly made his way into the home and was shot by the homeowner.

When officers arrived , they found Sumpter outside and lying on the front porch with a single gunshot wound to his hip.

Police also found a large knife and sheath inscribed with the words, "Hail Satan," which Sumpter was allegedly carrying.

Sumpter was taken to an area hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Sumpter, and once released from the hospital on Wednesday morning, he was taken into custody and transported to the Williamson County Jail.

