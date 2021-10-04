Allen ISD school board member David Noll passes away

article

An Allen Independent School District board member has died.

David Noll joined the board of trustees in 2017 and was re-elected earlier this year.

Allen ISD said he was a compassionate and thoughtful leader.

He was also an accountant and a high school football official.

"David was a caring colleague who was committed to supporting the students and staff of this school district," said Amy Gnadt, the school board president. "David was a friend to everyone he met, and he never went anywhere without a smile on his face. On behalf of the entire Board, we send our heartfelt condolences to the Noll family during this incredibly difficult time."

"David loved Allen ISD, and I know that he cherished the time that he spent interacting with our students and staff," said Allen ISD Superintendent Dr. Robin Bullock. "Allen has lost a community supporter who wanted the best for our schools and town. He will forever be an Allen Eagle, and we will miss him dearly."

Noll leaves behind a wife and daughter. They asked for privacy.

Advertisement

His cause of death was not released.