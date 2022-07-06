H-E-B looking to hire 700 people for new Frisco store

article

H-E-B will host a hiring fair as it looks to hire 700 people for its new Frisco store set to open in the fall.

Construction is underway on the store after ground was broken in June 2021.

The job fair will be Saturday, July 9, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at H-E-B’s Frisco Staffing Office, located at 11955 Dallas Parkway, Suite 300, in Frisco.

They are looking to fill full-time and part-time positions in the bakery, deli, produce, seafood, market, catering, in-store selling (Connections), eStore, checkers, CSA, True Texas BBQ restaurant, and more.

H-E-B said most hourly store roles start at $15 an hour and include a 10% H-E-B product discount program, annual pay reviews, partner stock plan, 401k plan with four-percent company match, paid time off and a health, vision and dental plan.

Those attending the job fair must complete an application beforehand.

