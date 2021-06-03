Construction begins on two H-E-B stores in Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex

article

Work begins this week on the first two H-E-B stores in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.

The wildly popular grocery chain broke ground Thursday for the store that will be located on the northeast corner of Legacy Drive and Main Street in Frisco.

"Who’s excited? What an incredible day here in Frisco!" Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney said. "We’ve been telling other people who are like, ‘Why is everyone so excited about another grocery store?’ We just say, ‘If you don’t know, you don’t know. But you will know.’"

The new 111,000-square-foot store will be uniquely designed inside and out for the Frisco community with the first in-house True Texas BBQ restaurant.

In addition to the fresh foods and quality products that H-E-B is known for, the Frisco store will also have a drive-thru pharmacy, a bakery, to-go meals prepared in the store every day, fresh sushi, curbside pickup, and delivery services.

It will employ about 425 people.

A similar groundbreaking ceremony is planned for Friday at the site of the future Plano store near the southwest corner of Spring Creek Parkway and Preston Road. Details about that store will be released at the ceremony.

Both stores are expected to open in the fall of 2022.

Although these are the first H-E-B stores in DFW, the company does have other stores in North Texas in Burleson, Hudson Oaks, Granbury and Waxahachie.

Central Market stores owned by the same company also serve customers in Dallas, Plano, Southlake and Fort Worth.