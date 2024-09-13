Denton animal shelter failed to consult vet before euthanizing man's dog, city admits

The Brief The city of Denton now admits a veterinarian was not consulted when making the decision to put down Gunner, a man's 12-year-old labrador retriever, less than 24 hours before he was brought in and before they could locate the owner. A city spokesperson clarified that a veterinarian was only consulted for medications to treat Gunner's pain and incontinence. The spokesperson said their initial statement on Monday saying that a vet was consulted was based off of ‘preliminary information.’



A 12-year-old dog who disappeared from his owner's Denton County farm was euthanized within 24 hours of arriving at the city of Denton animal shelter.

Initially, the city said shelter staff consulted with veterinarians about the decision to put him down. However, it now confirms that was not the case.

John and Courtney Gilcrease were Gunner’s owners. They say they’re not surprised by the new information.

"We are so grateful. And the reason why is because we knew this from the very beginning," John said. "And that's what we kept trying to say."

Gunner, their 12-year-old labrador retriever, lived on the family farm in Krum.

On September 3, Gunner was taken to the city’s Linda McNatt Animal Care & Adoption Center by someone who said they found him wandering.

According to shelter staff who did his intake, Gunner was unable to walk without assistance and had no control over his bowels or bladder.

In the city of Denton's initial statement to FOX 4 on Monday, a spokesperson said, "After monitoring the dog overnight and into the next morning, staff in consultation with a licensed veterinarian made the difficult decision to humanely euthanize Gunner based on his condition, in accordance with shelter policy and city ordinance."

However, a city spokesman told FOX 4 that Monday’s post was based on preliminary information.

The city now admits that a vet was only consulted about prescribing two medications for Gunner to treat pain and incontinence. A vet was never consulted about putting Gunner down less than 24 hours after being brought in and before his owners could be located.

The Denton shelter contracts out its vet services with Relief Services for Veterinary Practitioners. RSVP confirmed its veterinarian prescribed the medicine, but had no further recommendations on the dog's care.

The Gilcreases say they want shelter staff members involved in Gunner's care held accountable.

"The truth is finally coming out. People are stepping forward and willing to speak, and it's amazing," Courtney said. "I’m thankful for our family, but most importantly for Gunner and for other animals that this might happen to in the future. And it doesn't ever happen again."

Employees at the shelter have received death threats from the public, some even sharing employee's personal information online.

John says he does not condone that behavior. He says he simply wants justice for Gunner.

John plans on speaking at the next Denton City Council meeting on Sept. 17. The city manager says the investigation is ongoing.