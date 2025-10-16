Gun Barrel City drug dealer arrested for possession of meth while on parole

article

The Brief A Gun Barrel City man with a history of drug arrests was taken into custody after a traffic stop by the Henderson County Sheriff's Office. The suspect, Luther Scott Bryson Sr., was found to be in possession of a large amount of methamphetamine, along with packaging materials. Bryson, who is currently on parole, was booked on a charge of Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance and is being held on $100,000 bond.



Henderson County Drug Arrest

Luther Scott Bryson Sr., 50, was arrested after Narcotics Investigators and K-9 Deputies stopped a red Ford Pickup in the 200 block of Softwind Street in Gun Barrel City just before 3 p.m. on Oct. 14, 2025.

During the investigation, officials identified Bryson as a passenger in the vehicle. He was found to be in possession of a substantial amount of methamphetamine concealed on his person, along with several clear plastic baggies commonly used for packaging narcotics for sale, according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office.

What they're saying:

"He is the type of suspect this Office’s continuing campaign against narcotics is designed to catch," the Sheriff's Office stated in the release.

Bryson was booked into the Henderson County Jail on a charge of Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance. He is currently awaiting arraignment.

His bond has been set at $100,000.

Dig deeper:

According to jail records, Bryson Sr. has been in and out of jail in Henderson County since 2002 for drug-related crimes, forgery, theft, parole violations, and burglary.