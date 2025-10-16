Gun Barrel City drug dealer arrested for possession of meth while on parole
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas - A Gun Barrel City man on parole and previously arrested multiple times on drug charges was taken into custody Tuesday after a traffic stop yielded a large amount of methamphetamine, the Henderson County Sheriff's Office announced.
Henderson County Drug Arrest
Luther Scott Bryson Sr., 50, was arrested after Narcotics Investigators and K-9 Deputies stopped a red Ford Pickup in the 200 block of Softwind Street in Gun Barrel City just before 3 p.m. on Oct. 14, 2025.
During the investigation, officials identified Bryson as a passenger in the vehicle. He was found to be in possession of a substantial amount of methamphetamine concealed on his person, along with several clear plastic baggies commonly used for packaging narcotics for sale, according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office.
What they're saying:
"He is the type of suspect this Office’s continuing campaign against narcotics is designed to catch," the Sheriff's Office stated in the release.
Bryson was booked into the Henderson County Jail on a charge of Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance. He is currently awaiting arraignment.
His bond has been set at $100,000.
Dig deeper:
According to jail records, Bryson Sr. has been in and out of jail in Henderson County since 2002 for drug-related crimes, forgery, theft, parole violations, and burglary.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Henderson County Sheriff's Office.