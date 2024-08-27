3 sisters from Guatemala killed in Denton County crash

Three sisters from Guatemala have been identified as the victims of the deadly crash last Friday on I-35 in Denton County.

Authorities say two of the sisters flew in from Guatemala to visit their sister, who lived in Northlake.

Police officers arrived on scene to other drivers performing CPR on the victims until ambulances were able to get there.

A Ponder couple with their children in the car witnessed the crash and tried to save the three sisters who were killed.

Police say just before 7 p.m. last Friday, traffic on I-35W was already moving at a slow pace due to a separate crash further north in Denton.

Featured article

That’s when two collisions took place near the Crawford Road exit involving six vehicles.

The scene drew half a dozen law enforcement agencies from Argyle, Northlake, Roanoke, Trophy Club, Keller and Southlake.

Tuesday, Argyle police confirmed a pickup truck slammed into the back of an SV, killing the three sisters now identified as: 65-year-old Elia Orozco of Northlake, 69-year-old Odilla Orozco and 63-year-old Gladis Orozco.

Investigators do not believe alcohol was involved, and it’s still premature to say whether the driver of the pickup will face any criminal charges.

Former Guatemalan vice presidential candidate, Efrain Orozco, posted on his social media confirming the three women killed were his sisters. He said two of his sisters flew from Guatemala to North Texas to visit family.

Tanner and Katie Bachman of Ponder witnessed the crash. Tanner and a few other drivers pulled the three sisters out of the SUV’s backseat and performed CPR. Later they learned, none of them survived.

"I know there was nothing more myself or others could’ve done," Tanner said. "But you still have that guilt like there was more I could’ve done."

Katie ran to the other crash to help other victims, including a man who was bleeding from his hands.

"His hands were all cut up and everything," she recalled. "I made sure he was okay. Gave him the shirt so we could put something over the bleeding."

Police say at least three more people were also injured in the collision and survived. They did not have an update on the survivors’ conditions.

As for the three sisters, their family is raising money to transport them back to Guatemala.