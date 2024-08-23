I-35W in Denton County closed after multi-car crash sends 6 to hospital

article

Emergency crews are on the scene of a major crash in Denton County that has closed the northbound lanes of I-35W.

Argyle police say at least six vehicles were involved in the crash at I-35W and Crawford Road.

A total of six people were taken to the hospital. CPR was given on scene to at least two of the patients, according to Argyle PD.

Law enforcement did not release any information about the ages of those taken to the hospital.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 4 for more information.