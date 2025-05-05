Guajillo chocolate lava cake recipe | The Ten
Ingredients:
- 20g AP flour
- 200g dark chocolate (80%)
- 4ea whole eggs
- 2ea egg yolk
- 0.5oz vanilla extract
- 150g unsalted butter
- 1g Guajillo pepper (heavily toasted)
- 70g powdered sugar
Directions:
1. In a sautee pan toast heavily the peppers, until dark brown.
2. Remove the seeds from the peppers and grind them in a food processor.
3. Melt the butter and the chocolate in a double boiler.
4. Remove the mixture from the heat
5. Add the vanilla, sugar, and pepper powder
6. Combine the eggs and egg yolks
7. Temper the eggs and incorporate them to the chocolate mix
8. Prepare 4 small cake molds with butter and flower.
9. Divide the mix in the four molds and bake for 10 min at 350 F.