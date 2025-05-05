Expand / Collapse search

Guajillo chocolate lava cake recipe | The Ten

By
Published  May 5, 2025 12:21pm CDT
The Ten Recipes
FOX 4

Happy Cinco de Mayo | The Ten

On the Monday, May 5, 2025 episode of The Ten, Steve Noviello and Ali Turiano chat with Ten Friend and actor Shea Whigham. Plus, the folks from The Mexican share a recipe for Cinco de Mayo.

Ingredients:

  • 20g AP flour
  • 200g dark chocolate (80%)
  • 4ea whole eggs
  • 2ea egg yolk
  • 0.5oz vanilla extract
  • 150g unsalted butter
  • 1g Guajillo pepper (heavily toasted)
  • 70g powdered sugar

Directions:

1. In a sautee pan toast heavily the peppers, until dark brown.       
2. Remove the seeds from the peppers and grind them in a food processor.
3. Melt the butter and the chocolate in a double boiler.
4. Remove the mixture from the heat 
5. Add the vanilla, sugar, and pepper powder
6. Combine the eggs and egg yolks   
7. Temper the eggs and incorporate them to the chocolate mix
8. Prepare 4 small cake molds with butter and flower.   
9. Divide the mix in the four molds and bake for 10 min at 350 F. 

